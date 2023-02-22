Photo Release

February 22, 2023 RCEP countries increase exports: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, sponsor of Senate Resolution No. 485, concurring in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), continues to defend the proposed measure Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Zubiri debunked studies indicating a decrease in Philippine exports under RCEP. “All these studies were made prior to RCEP’s ratification of all these other countries. But we have seen in the region, exports in RCEP countries had increased,” Zubiri explained. For instance, he said, Vietnam posted a 16.4 percent increase in exports valued at $108 billion. Likewise, he said Thailand increased trade with other RCEP countries by 7.11 percent amounting to $300 billion while Cambodia increased trade with RCEP countries by 4 percent valued at $31 billion. On the other hand, Cambodia increased exports of garment products to Australia by 17.6 percent valued at $102.583 billion. “Our neighbors are gaining ground and gaining financially from joining one of the largest trade agreements in our region. There are so many studies here which can go contrary to what has been mentioned. Simplifying it is that our neighbors had gained higher exports from joining RCEP since last year,” Zubiri emphasized. (Senate PRIB)