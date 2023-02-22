Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Cayetano asks for RCEP safety nets: During the plenary session Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano asks the executive department to ensure safety nets for sectors that might be adversely affected if the Philippines joins the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. "There are going to be winners and losers in RCEP. Will the executive department have an eagle eye on those sectors that may be left behind?" Cayetano asked. The former foreign affairs secretary also suggested that the executive department should study, prepare and come up with economic interventions for probable adverse effects of RCEP on the agricultural and employment sectors which might experience some form of economic losses. Also, Cayetano urged his colleagues to help ensure that appropriate budgets be allocated to fund the said economic interventions as soon as they are needed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)