Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Have you reached out to anti-RCEP groups?: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises this question during the continuation of the interpellation on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pimentel recalled that during the 18th Congress, there were at least 10 groups appealing to further study the ratification of the RCEP when he was shepherding the approval of the trade agreement. “Now, I encountered an advertisement that there are not less than 100 groups and individuals and, this time, objecting to the ratification of RCEP and calling for the rejection of RCEP. Are the sponsors aware of this development?” the senator asked. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri said they held one public hearing that was devoted only for groups and individuals opposing the trade agreement and answered their issues point by point. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)