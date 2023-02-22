Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Retrofitting of school buildings used as evacuation centers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) if it already conducted auditing and retrofitting of school buildings that are usually used as evacuation centers during calamities. Tulfo, during the hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security Tuesday, February 21, 2023, pointed out that since the government is using and will be using these school buildings as temporary shelters for affected individuals during emergencies, it is important to make sure that the structures are safe. DPWH Bureau of Maintenance Dir. Melvin Navarro told the committee that they have retrofitted more than 100 schools and 14 hospitals in Metro Manila since 2016 in anticipation of the “Big One”. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)