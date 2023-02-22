Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Villar introduces amendment to RCEP: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the interpellation period on proposed Senate Resolution No. 485, concurring in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) Tuesday, February 21, 2023, introduces an amendment that would ensure protection to the farmers and fishers who will be affected by the agreement. Villar proposed the establishment of additional specific and focused interventions within the banner programs under RCEP to address the impact on local farmers and fishers who are producing the 15 products under the 33 tariff lines. She added that the interventions should take effect before the implementation of the country’s commitment to RCEP. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)