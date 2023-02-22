Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Hontiveros quizzes PH envoy on sexual assault charges: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises sexual misconduct charges lodged against Philippine Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Bienvenido Tejano during the Commission on Appointments' (CA) committee meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson aired serious concern over the allegations hounding Tejano, who has been serving in his post for over two decades. Tejano, in response, claimed innocence and insisted he was cleared of all the sexual assault charges filed against him. "The ambassadors we confirm, who represent the country abroad and whose mandate includes the protection of Filipinos abroad must, at all times, behave impeccably. Their integrity should be beyond reproach," Hontiveros stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)