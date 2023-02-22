Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Light moment before CA confirmation proceedings: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada shares a light moment with colleagues before calling the hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs to order Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Estrada, committee chairperson, presides over the panel deliberations on the nominations and ad interim appointments of two ambassadors and 14 other foreign service officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)