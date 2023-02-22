Photo Release



Ammend Republic Act No. 11235: “Sa pagdami ng mga motorsiklo at nagmo-motor sa lansangan, sumulpot ang ilang mga challenges. It did not take long for criminals to take advantage of this useful and efficient vehicle as a tool for executing evil deeds. Nandiyan yung mga riding-in-tandem, pero hindi helmet ang dapat sinisisi natin diyan. Police visibility – police ang dapat magtrabaho. Wag natin isisi sa mga nagmomotor na kawawa naman na nadadamay”

These are the words of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. during the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the bill seeking to amend Republic Act No. 11235. Despite its good intentions, the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act is seen to be discriminatory against motorcycle riders as the fines provided in the law are said to be excessive. Moreover, the provision in the law that requires motorcycles to have number plates both at the back and at the front of the vehicle is argued to pose safety issues.

“Sobrang taas ng mga fines. Dagdag pahirap pa dahil sa dobleng plaka – yang dagdag na plaka na yan ay mas delikado dahil pwede pang makapugot ng ulo yan. Imagine, may plaka ka na sa likod, maglalagay ka pa sa harapan. Nagkaroon pa ng safety issues dahil diyan”, the solon said.

Revilla further stated that laws must always serve the greater good and must always be equally protecting all Filipinos. He further assured the motorcycle riders that he will do everything to uplift their welfare.

“As a rider myself, I have always and will always advocate responsible motorcycling in the country. Kaisa niyo po ako sa adhikaing ito”, Revilla closed.