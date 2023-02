Photo Release



Press Briefing: "I am not asking for any apology, basta pinalabas ko lang ‘yung sama ng loob ko. 'You’ve been here in the Philippines for more than 300 years exploiting this country. Human rights violations were committed by your people for 300 years. Ngayon, you are going to lecture us about human rights? How dare you?' ‘Di ba?"

- Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on the PH senators' meeting with representatives of the EU Parliament this morning, February 22, 2023