Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Necessary to empower MTRCB: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. supports expanding the mandate of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to keep Philippine movies and TV shows "appropriate and accurate". During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, Thursday, February 23, 2023, regarding proposed amendments to Presidential Decree No. 1986, Revilla said that the MTRCB should continuously adapt to changing demands and trends of the industry. "Art in all its glory should always bend in accordance with set rules and guidelines in order not to offend, and certainly not to tarnish reputation and image," he said. Revilla, an award-winning actor turned politician, expressed hope that an enhanced MTRCB would help young viewers to have better morals and behavior. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)