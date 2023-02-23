Photo Release

February 23, 2023 On regulating online streaming platforms: Sen. Grace Poe raises the possibility of regulating the content of online sites and streaming services. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the former Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson said streaming platforms should implement more stringent self-regulation and be monitored to ensure that their content are age-appropriate, especially for young viewers. She also suggested requiring streaming services to secure legislative franchises before they are allowed to operate in the country like cable and broadcast companies. Poe said she supports measures that would update and expand the powers of the MTRCB and help the local entertainment industry. "We want to make sure that MTRCB keeps up with the constantly-changing media industry," Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)