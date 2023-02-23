Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Padilla criticizes ICC: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla criticizes the International Criminal Court (ICC) for intervening in former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s anti-illegal drug campaign. During Wednesday’s plenary session, February 22, 2023, Padilla said the Philippines would not be a democratic and free country if it would allow itself to be persecuted and tried in court by foreigners. “We are no longer slaves of foreigners. We can no longer be commanded by foreigners. Our national heroes Andres Bonifacio and Jose Rizal would not agree to be tried by foreigners,” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla, in his privilege speech, reminded Filipinos that the Philippines had formally separated from the Rome Statute of the ICC as early as March 17, 2018, and is therefore no longer tied with the ICC. The ICC has been very consistent in its effort to prosecute the former president in his drive against illegal drugs, which, according to the international body, violated human rights. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)