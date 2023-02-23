Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Updating the MTRCB's mandate: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media Thursday, February 23, 2023 to review the mandate of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). Padilla, himself a product of the entertainment industry, said the panel would try to expound on: first, the expansion of MTRCB's powers; second, the MTRCB's mandate to approve, disapprove and delete objectionable parts of the show; third, integration of video and online games and outdoor media in the scope of MTRCB; and fourth, the inclusion of online streaming platforms and on-demand streaming services in the jurisdiction of the MTRCB. “Our goal today is to make sure that our guidance is strong and effective for the viewers, especially our youth, from shows and audio-visual media in any mode, form and platform,” Padilla said in Filipino. “I repeat, we don't want censorship. We are not against the free and creative arts; rather, we are on the side of intelligent monitoring against unacceptable media such as content that is immoral, obscene, or promotes beliefs against the law and morality of society and of course, the feature that concerns your servant -- damage to the reputation and dignity of our Motherland Philippines,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)