Photo Release

February 23, 2023 PAGCOR duped by third-party POGO auditor?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question as he calls on the Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate the audit contract that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) entered with Global ComRCI Consortium, a third-party auditor. In his privilege speech during the plenary session, Gatchalian said he has strong pieces of evidence proving that Global ComRCI Consortium duped the government and the Filipino people by allegedly underreporting Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) revenues between January and August 2022. He estimated that POGOs were able to evade P1.9 billion worth of tax liabilities during the period. “Based on all the evidence we have collected so far, it is clear that there is something very suspicious about the third- party auditor. The third-party auditor needs to be audited itself. At this point, it looks like a third-party scammer,” the Committee on Ways and Means chairperson said Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)