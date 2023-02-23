Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Conflict in PAGCOR's role: Sen. Grace Poe calls for clarity on the role of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) in the operations of offshore gaming operators in the country. During the plenary discussion on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Poe said it is high time to spell out Pagcor's mandate and authority over the industry. She pointed out an "inherent conflict of interest" with Pagcor's role as regulator and operator of POGOs. "If we do not resolve this, I fear that Filipinos will continuously be on the losing side of the table," Poe said. She joined Sen. Win Gatchalian in calling for an effective governance of the country's gaming sector. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)