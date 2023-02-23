Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Chiz sponsors higher education-related bills: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, during Wednesday’s plenary session February 22, 2023, sponsors six higher education-related bills that aim to benefit students enrolled at state universities and colleges (SUCs). Among the proposed measures introduced in the plenary were Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1359 which seeks to prohibit the imposition of a “no permit, no exam” policy, or any policy that prevents students enrolled in public or private educational institutions from taking examinations, and SBN 1360, which seeks to amend Republic Act No 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act” and expands the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy. Escudero, chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, also sponsored SBN 1470 or the SUCs Land Use Development and Infrastructure Plan (LUPID), SBN 1864 or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, House Bill No. (HBN) 4635, extending the term of office of the President of the Adiong Memorial State College from three years to four years and HBN 1456, which seeks to rename the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines in the municipality of Alubijid, Misamis Oriental as the University of Science and Technology of the Philippines. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)