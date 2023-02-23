Photo Release

February 23, 2023 Jinggoy leads deliberation on DFA appointees: Commission on Appointments (CA) Committee on Foreign Relations Chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the panel deliberations on the nominations of Bienvenido Tejano and Kira Christianne Danganan Azucena as ambassador to Papua New Guinea and New Zealand respectively along with the ad interim appointments of 14 foreign service officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Except for Tejano, whose nomination was deferred due to previous cases lodged against him, Estrada sponsored in the CA plenary the approval of their appointments to which his colleagues acceded to. “They are the men and women of the foreign service who have been instrumental in the advancement of the interests of the nation before the international community. They have been at the frontlines of diplomacy – from securing the much-needed Covid-19 vaccines, facilitating the immediate repatriation and extension of legal assistance for our distressed migrant workers, and the promotion of our proud heritage and rich culture before the world,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)