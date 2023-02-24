Photo Release

February 24, 2023 ‘Let us support our students who strive to finish their studies’: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada backs bill that will make unlawful the practice of “no permit, no exam policy” in public and private schools saying that a learner’s inability to pay tuition and other fees should never be a hindrance to the completion of their education. Estrada said that as early as the 16th Congress, he has been pushing for the enactment of the measure prohibiting any education institution from disallowing any student from taking examinations due to non-payment of tuition and other school fees. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)