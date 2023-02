Photo Release

February 24, 2023 Manila, Metro Manila: While Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte said she is looking forward to partnering with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to solve teachers’ loan obligations and contracts, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of a measure that prohibits unfair and abusive debt collection practices. 3 Feb. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN