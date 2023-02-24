Photo Release



RCEP ratification, other feats fruits of Senate President's leadership: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva lauded the leadership of the chamber for its accomplishments in its first eight months since the beginning of the first regular session of the 19th Congress.

"We are grateful to Senate President Migz Zubiri for showing sterling leadership that steered the Senate into greater heights," Villanueva said.

Adding to the Senate's latest accomplishments was its concurrence to the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a major free trade agreement, seen to boost investments in the Philippines and aid its economic recovery.