Photo Release

February 27, 2023 Why invest in NDC after the creation of MIF?: Sen. Nancy Binay asks the National Development Company (NDC) Monday, February 27, 2023 if it sees the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the corporate body envisioned to handle the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), as a competition to future investment deals of the government. Binay raised this issue during the third public hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies on House Bill No. 6608 and Senate Bill Nos. 1670 and 1814. "Wouldn't the MIC be a competition to the NDC? Because, for example, why would I give my money to you when I can invest it in the MIC where it will be tax-free and would have more incentives?" she asked. NDC General Manager Antonilo Mauricio said that the NDC is focused on smaller deals and investment gaps that national government agencies might have overlooked. Atty. Rogelio Quevedo, Government Corporate Counsel of the Office of the Government Corporate, also explained that while the NDC will be focusing their investments on local development projects, the MIC will invest in treasury bonds, equities and government securities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)