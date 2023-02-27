Photo Release

February 27, 2023 On private representation in Maharlika Fund: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks clarification from government financial managers on the representation of private investors in the creation of the Maharlika Investment Fund. During the resumption of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies' public hearing Monday, February 27, 2023, Gatchalian said the absence of private sector representation in the Maharlika Investment Corporation -- the proposed manager of the sovereign wealth fund -- will not entice private businesses to contribute to the Maharlika Fund. "Will private equity be attracted to that?" Gatchalian asked. "They are very particular at representation at the board obviously to protect their investments," he noted. National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said they are looking at limiting the participation of private contributors to prevent them from having majority control over the Maharlika Fund. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)