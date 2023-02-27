Photo Release

February 27, 2023 Release terminal pay of retired employees: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito appeals to the local government of San Juan City for the immediate release of the terminal leave pay of at least 20 employees of the city who retired four years ago. Ejercito, in a privilege speech, said despite exhausting all efforts to amicably resolve the retirees' monetary claims with the city government, there was still no significant progress. He pointed out that they were denied their pay even with the existence of a law that ensures the early release of retirement pay, pensions, gratuities and other benefits for retiring government employees. “I believe that is their (employees) money earned and services rendered. It is their money and it should not be denied to them. We have to look into this so this would not happen to other employees," Ejercito said Monday, February 27, 2023 (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)