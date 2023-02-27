Photo Release

February 27, 2023 Risa: Free Leila: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, once again, calls for the immediate release of former Sen. Leila M. de Lima from detention, who marked her sixth year in detention since she surrendered to arresting officers last February 24, 2017. During her privelege speech at the plenary session Monday, February 27, 2023, Hontiveros recalled notable updates in De Lima's cases, especially the recantation of several key witnesses of the Department of Justice. "There is no longer any evidence against Sen. Leila to prove that she was involved in the illegal drug trade in the Bilibid," she said. Hontiveros also noted that several local and international organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union -- an international organization of 179 national parliaments -- have consistently called for De Lima's release and the dropping of the charges against her. “I say Mr. President, dear colleagues, and I hope you say with me: free Leila now!” she stressed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)