Photo Release



Int'l Las Pinas Bamboo Festival: Senator Cynthia A. Villar acknowledged the presence of dignitaries from different countries who attended the the International Bamboo Festival of her home town Las Piñas City.

Villar thanked Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss with Madame Gila Fluss (spouse), Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger with Madame Roswitha Brieger (spouse), Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg with Mr. Aaron Tovish (spouse),French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz, Belgium Ambassador Michel Parys, Brazil Ambassador Antonio J.M. de Souza e Silva, German Cultural Attache Kai Tomzig and Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Kenichi Matsuda for witnessing the momentous event.

She also cited Msgr. Bobby Olaguer, the Parish Priest of Las Piñas' St. Joseph Parish Church and the Bamboo Organ Foundation Inc. for his tireless efforts in bringing annually the amazing Bamboo Organ Festival.