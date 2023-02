Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Pia: jeepney phaseout runs counter to PH's SDG commitments: Expressing strong reservations on the government's plan to phase out traditional jeepneys, Senator Pia S. Cayetano noted that the plan runs counter to several PH commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals, namely: SDG 1 (No Poverty); SDG 8 (Decent Work and Sustainable Growth); and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).