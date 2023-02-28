Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Jinggoy joins call in postponing jeepney phaseout: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, in his manifestation during Tuesday’s plenary session, February 28, 2023, joins colleagues’ call to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to postpone the planned phase out of all traditional jeepneys by June 30 this year. “Although we believe that it is imperative that we implement the public utility vehicle modernization program, hindi dapat ito magsilbing lubid na bibigti sa kanila, kundi lubid na magliligtas sa kanila at hihila sa kanila sa pangangalaga at paggabay ng ating pamahalaan,” Estrada said, adding that certain considerations have to be made especially at this time when the public transport sector is yet to bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)