Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Long way to go before jeepney modernization: Deputy Majority Leader Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Tuesday's plenary session February 28, 2023, says the jeepney modernization program can wait considering that there are still lots of problems to fix for its implementation. Agreeing to the call of Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to postpone its plan to phase out the traditional jeepneys in the Philippines by June 30, Ejercito said this is not the right time to rush the modernization program. “There’s still a long way to go before the jeepney modernization program can be realized,” Ejercito said, citing the on-going construction of the North-South Commuter Railway line, other railway projects and the halting of the Philippine National Railways operations to give way to the modern railway. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)