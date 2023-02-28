Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Tulfo nixes phaseout of jeepneys: Sen. Raffy Tulfo nixes the plan of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to phase-out traditional jeepneys in the country by June 30 this year. The Senate adopted Resolution No. 44 Tuesday, February 28, 2023 expressing the sense of the Senate to strongly urge the LTFRB to defer its planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected operators and drivers regarding the financial viability of the program. Tulfo stressed that jeepneys are part of the country’s culture and are used as a tourist attraction. “We are proud of our jeepneys and we just phase them out just like that? Those from other countries praise our jeepneys,” Tulfo said in Filipino. He also noted the high cost of the modernized vehicle that would replace the traditional jeepney and pointed out the meager earnings of jeepney drivers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)