Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Defer jeepney phaseout: Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe sponsors on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 proposed Senate Resolution No. 507 strongly urging the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to postpone its June 30 phaseout of traditional jeepneys. In her sponsorship speech, Poe said the planned phaseout would be "inhumane" amid the concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers on the cost of modern jeepneys, on top of the cost of forming a transport cooperative. She also stressed the lack of route rationalization plan from the LTFRB. The LTFRB, in a memorandum circular, compelled PUV operators to join or form consolidated entities by June 30 or risk the revocation of the franchises should they fail to do so. "To enforce a deadline is not only insanity, but also inhumane...It is contrary to the constitutional directive to promote social justice in all phases of national development," Poe said in her speech. The Senate adopted Poe's measure as Resolution No. 44. (Senate PRIB)