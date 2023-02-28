Photo Release

February 28, 2023 In-depth jeepney modernization program hearing: Sen. Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero calls for an in-depth Senate hearing on the government’s jeepney modernization program and the impending phase-out of the iconic traditional jeepneys in June. During the plenary session Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Escudero lamented the problematic implementation of the jeepney modernization program, especially when it comes to financing the new jeepney units, securing the route rationalization plan, and requiring drivers to join or form a cooperative. “May I ask that these discussions, on top of approving or adopting the resolution filed by Sen. Grace Poe, be referred to the Committee on Public Services. This, I believe, needs an in-depth hearing on the matter so that all sides will be heard,” Escudero said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)