Photo Release

February 28, 2023 E-Congress pushed: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva co-sponsors Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 7 seeking to establish and maintain an integrated and secure digital legislative management system for the Congress of the Philippines to be known as the eCongress. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 28, 2023, Villanueva said the resolution is in line with the administration’s strong commitment to digitalize, harmonize and standardize government services and data, with the ultimate goal of ensuring efficient and fast delivery of services to the people. “Both the Senate and the House of Representatives agree and commit to pursue the development of an updated, digital, integrated, and secure legislative management system to further strengthen coordination,” Villanueva said. He also said it aims “to facilitate citizen engagement in the legislative process, and provide timely, more effective, and responsive ways of managing, monitoring, and reporting the legislative performance of the Congress of the Philippines to our dear countrymen.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)