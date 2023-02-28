Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Hontiveros amendment: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, during Tuesday’s plenary session February 28, 2023, proposes an amendment to Senate Bill No. 1850 or An Act Condoning All Principal and Interest of Loans Arising from the Award of Agricultural Lands Under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program as of December 31, 2022, to delete the “right of landowner to just compensation” and replace it with “nothing in this Act shall diminish the right of land owners to just compensation for their agricultural lands, acquired under the agrarian reform program nor shall it be interpreted to remove existing limitations on the transfer ownership and agricultural use of land.” Sen. Cynthia Villar, sponsor of the bill, accepted the amendment. Hontiveros said her amendment articulated the “fear raised by agrarian reform advocates that this bill might have the unintended consequence of ARBs (agrarian reform beneficiaries) allowing the utilization of their lands for non agricultural use” or sell the land to corporations which have no plan to farm. “The amendment emphasizes that the restrictions under the current law still apply, like there are certain conditions that have to be met before land conversion is allowed, like the land is no longer suitable for farming,” the senator said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)