Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Senate approves Debt Condonation Bill on 2nd reading: Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar entertains during the plenary session Tuesday, February 28, 2023 proposed amendments to Senate Bill No. 1850 which seeks to emancipate agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the debt burden arising from the award of agricultural lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP). The Senate approved the bill on second reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)