Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Senate receives Singaporean Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, together with Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, welcomes His Excellency, Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines, at the Senate on 28 February 2023. Senate President Zubiri, Senate President Pro-Tempore Legarda, and Ambassador Ho discussed the ways to further improve trade between the Philippines and Singapore, particularly through agriculture, especially now that the Senate has concurred in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Both Senators would also like to see Singapore share their expertise in water management and invest more in water-related infrastructure to which the Singaporean Ambassador expressed their willingness to share best practices and lend their support to improve the country’s water supply system, particularly for the more vulnerable communities. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Bibo Nueva España, PRIB)