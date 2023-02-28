Photo Release

February 28, 2023 Review jeepney modernization program's business model: Sen. Win Gatchalian urges the government to review the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program’s business model as he expresses his support to the call of Sen. Grace Poe to help the drivers and postpone the government’s plan in phasing out the traditional jeepney. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 28, 2023, Gatchalian admitted that initially he found merits in the Department of Transportation (DOTr) jeepney modernization program. “It will transition the old jeepney vehicle to a much modern, fuel efficient, as well as environmentally friendly. It will increase the carrying capacity of our traditional jeepney and most important is the rationalization of route,” Gatchalian said. However, he noted that due to the continued oil price increases, jeepney drivers are now having a hard time paying for the modern jeepney under the modernization program. “I support the call of the chairperson of the Committee on Public Services to look into this matter very carefully and have a longer hearing because the business model has been thrown off by the continued increasing price of fuel,” Gatchalian stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)