Photo Release

March 1, 2023 SBN 1849 enters period of amendments: Senate Committee on National Defense and Security chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada listens to his colleagues during the period of amendments on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1894 Tuesday, February 28, 2023. SBN 1894, which was certified as an urgent measure, seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 11709 or “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)”. Estrada said the bill will address the “revolving-door policy” in the military service as well as the unintended consequences brought about by the implementation of RA 11709. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)