Revilla honors 2022 Galing Pook awardees: ​During the session of the Senate on Wednesday afternoon (March 1), Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. recognized and commended the awardees of Galing Pook 2022.

Launched on October 21, 1993, the Galing Pook Awards is “a pioneering program that searches and recognizes innovative practices by local government units. The awardees of the Galing Pook are chosen from a national search of local governance programs, evaluated through a multilevel rigorous screening process based on positive results and impact, promotion of people’s participation and empowerment, innovation and adaptation, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency of program service delivery and transferability.”

Their win exhibits not only their zeal but their role in inspiring others. “Ang kanilang husay ay sadyang nakakahanga at tunay na huwaran upang mas marami pa ang maging tulad nilang manilbihan ‘di lamang nang may sigla kundi buong sigasig sa taumbayan” he remarked.

“Kinikilala natin ang kanilang husay na pagyabungin ang mga inisyatibong magtutulay ng serbisyo publiko sa mamamayan. Local Government Units are the State’s partners in ensuring that goods and services are funnelled directly to the people. They have been delegated with powers to broaden the base of governmental power so we can better serve our people”, Revilla added.

The following local governments were bestowed with the said accolade:



● Alcala, Cagayan

● Province of Basilan

● Province of Bataan

● Biñan, Laguna

● Barangay Cayabu, Tanay, Rizal

● Goa, Camarines Sur

● Iloilo

● Itbayat, Batanes

● Libertad, Antique

● Piddig, Ilocos Norte

“May the light you shine radiate motivation so that others may follow suit. Gamitin ninyo itong inspirasyon upang patuloy na manilbihan nang may katapatan at sikhay upang mas madama ng taumbayan na hindi nasayang ang sagradong mandato na ipinagkaloob nila sa atin”, the solon said in closing.