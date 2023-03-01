Photo Release

March 1, 2023 Angara leads hearing on ecotourism measures: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the hybrid hearing of the Tourism Subcommittee on several ecotourism measures including Senate Bill Nos. 238, 1166, 1615 and Senate Resolution Nos. 472 and 5961 Wednesday, March 1, 2023. SBN 1615, authored by Angara who is a native of the province of Aurora, proposes to declare the Municipality of Baler as the "Birthplace of Philippine Surfing" in recognition of its status as one of the premier surfing sites in the country and to feature its historical significance as a world-renowned tourism destination. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)