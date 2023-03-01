Photo Release

March 1, 2023 Briefing on PH-US EDCA: Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos leads the panel's inquiry on the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. In opening the discussion, Marcos sought to be enlightened on the latest plan to construct four more US military bases in the Philippines as part of EDCA's implementation. She echoed concerns from local government officials whose jurisdictions were reportedly designated as new EDCA sites. Marcos told the executive to prioritize the construction of unfinished EDCA bases, noting that only five of the 21 sites previously agreed upon were so far completed. (Photos from the Office of Sen. Marcos/Senate PRIB)