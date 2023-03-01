Photo Release

March 1, 2023 A broader coalition is a better coalition: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a broader security coalition to ensure peace and security in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), saying the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) is not the only solution to attain this goal. In her opening statement during the Committee on Foreign Relations' public hearing on EDCA Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Hontiveros pointed out that it is in the interest of many countries to maintain order in the entire South China Sea since around 80 percent of the global trade passes through the region. The deputy minority leader said the government should focus on forging multilateral partnerships that could provide joint patrols and training of Philippine troops. “This means that we have to depend not only on the help of our former colonizers – the United States – but instead have security arrangements with the wider international community that is more than willing to support our cause,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)