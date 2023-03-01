Photo Release

March 1, 2023 Sen Pia's privilege speech: In a privilege speech, Senator Pia S. Cayetano reported highlights from her official trip to Spain and Portugal. She cited sports diplomacy, as head of delegation of the Philippine Women's National Football Team which competed at the Pinatar Cup, and meeting with Padel national sports federation chiefs in both countries. She also mentioned working on a proposed labor agreement to expand opportunities and protect the welfare of Filipino workers in Portugal.