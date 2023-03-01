Photo Release

March 1, 2023 Promote sports diplomacy: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano calls for the promotion of sports diplomacy in various countries and hopes to bring to the Philippines the power of sports in bringing people together. During Wednesday’s plenary session March 1, 2023, Cayetano reported to the Senate her experience in Spain and Portugal with emphasis on sports. In her privilege speech, Cayetano reported the highlights as the head of delegation of the Philippine Women's National Football Team which competed at the recent Pinatar Cup in Spain. She also had a meeting with Padel National Sports Federation’s chiefs in both countries. “It was an uplifting experience to see our girls in action… I am also happy to see many Filipinos from different corners of the world to cheer (football sports),” Cayetano said. She also mentioned working on a proposed labor agreement to expand opportunities and protect the welfare of Filipino workers in Portugal. Sports diplomacy is a new term that describes an old practice: the unique power of sports to bring people, nations and communities closer together via a shared love of physical pursuits. (OS Cayetano/ Senate PRIB)