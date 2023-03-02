Photo Release

March 2, 2023 ‘Great friends just pick up where they left off’: It’s been five years since former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada last saw his friend, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The two are seen catching up and trying to pick up where they left off when they last saw each other in September 2018 when the former Philippine president, then Manila mayor, hosted a dinner for Anwar at the Manila Hotel. Their friendship started when Mr. Estrada was still vice president while Anwar was then deputy prime minister. Also in attendance in the private dinner in Makati City were (from L-R) former Trade Sec. Jose Pardo, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada and Col.Jude Estrada. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)