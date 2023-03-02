Photo Release

March 2, 2023 People’s welfare paramount in consti amendments: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla presides over the continuation of the hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes held at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City Thursday, March 2, 2023. During the hearing, Padilla made the assurance that ordinary Filipinos stand to benefit should the needed Charter amendments push through, whether via constituent assembly or constitutional convention. Padilla said the welfare of the people and not of politicians should be considered when Congress agrees to revise the Constitution. “The amendments are necessary to encourage more direct foreign investments in our country. We have a capital shortage in our economy and our government is in deep debt,” Padilla said in Filipino. “I would like to make it clear that our proposal to amend the Constitution is only to give the ability and 'flexibility' to our Congress, as well as our government to respond more effectively to the serious problems of our country,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)