Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Just, humane PUV modernization: Sen. Grace Poe calls for measures to address the concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers as the government goes full steam ahead with its modernization program. Leading anew the Committee on Public Services' hearing on the PUV Modernization Program Thursday, March 2, 2023, Poe noted that issues and apprehensions remained unaddressed since the plan was launched in 2017. "You don't need rocket science to know that a jeepney driver who earns about P750 a day cannot afford to buy a vehicle worth P2.3 million," Poe said as she pitched for increased subsidies for the affected PUV operators and drivers. "Clearly, there are people still in the [transportation] agencies who have been pushing for something that is not working," she said. Earlier, the Senate adopted Resolution No. 44 strongly urging the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to defer its June 30 phaseout of traditional jeepneys that would fail to comply with its consolidation requirement. The Poe-led committee discussed Senate Bill No. 105 which calls for a "just and humane" PUV Modernization Program, including transitory assistance and services rendered to operators, drivers and other stakeholders. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)