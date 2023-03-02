Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Listen to jeepney drivers and operators: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a more effective dialogue between the government and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators to resolve hounding issues surrounding the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, March 2, 2023, Hontiveros raised the issue of financial burden placed upon PUV drivers and operators who are required to shell out or take loans of at least P2.3 million to purchase a modern jeepney. "We have to give some space and seriously listen to the questions and suggestions of our jeepney drivers, operators and transport cooperatives," the Deputy Minority Leader said in Filipino. Hontiveros also asked the committee, the government officials and resource persons in attendance if the remaining nine-month timeline given by the government to PUV drivers is sufficient enough to come up with a solid modernization plan that is acceptable to all stakeholders. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)