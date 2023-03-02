Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Is there a mafia behind PUV modernization plan?: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva clarifies that he is not against the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program for a safer public transport systems that are better for the environment. Villanueva, during Thursday’s public hearing of the Committee on Public Services March 2, 2023, said safe and environmentally-friendly transport system must take into consideration the interest of PUV owners, operators and drivers “as this sector is already going through a difficult time because of the rising fuel prices.” The plan, he said, must be thoroughly dissected whether the program would work or its implementation would be “too burdensome” on the transportation sector and the commuters. “We are not against PUV modernization. It cannot be avoided but it cannot be rushed or forced. Our question is: Is there a ‘mafia’ that is pushing this even though it is obvious that our countrymen are complaining?” the majority leader asked. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)