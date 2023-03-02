Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Addressing the PUV modernization issues: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada emphasizes the need to immediately address the concerns raised by stakeholders in the public transport sector on the implementation of the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program to ensure the convenience and safety of the commuting public and protect as well the livelihood of those in the public transport industry. “I join the committee in identifying the actual problems and coming up with the needed solutions to urgently address the concerns raised by the stakeholders,” Estrada said during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Service on the PUV Modernization Program Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)