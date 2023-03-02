Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Are we trampling on the power of LGUs to enact ordinances?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question as he leads the first hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means on several measures seeking to promote a just, equitable, impartial and nationally-consistent real property valuation. In scrutinizing Senate Bill Nos. 314, 693, 897, 1018, 1478 and House Bill No. 6558 Thursday, March 2, 2023, Gatchalian zeroed in on the constitutionality of some of the provisions of the proposed measures, specifically on delegating the power to determine the fair market value of the real property from the local government units (LGUs) to the Department of Finance (DOF). The Committee on Ways and Means chairperson pointed out that under Article 10, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution, each LGUs “shall have the power to create its own sources of revenues and to levy taxes, fees and charges subject to such guidelines and limitations as the Congress may provide, consistent with the basic policy of local autonomy.” Responding to Gatchalian’s question, Bureau of Local Government and Finance (BLGF) Acting Deputy Executive Director Ricardo Bopis Jr. clarified that the LGUs will retain its powers to determine the real property value while their agency and the DOF will be tasked to review the proposal. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)